Universities disagree on minimum entry requirements

By Shabibah Nakirigya More by this Author

Higher institutions of learning have called for a revised education system to cater to students that acquired one principal pass in their Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exams.

Addressing the media in Kampala yesterday, Mr Lawrence Muganga, the vice chancellor of Victoria University, called out the system in Africa for thwarting the dreams of students who don’t score two principle passes.

“Today when a student sits for Senior Six and fails to get two principle passes or even manage to get two subsidiaries, the system categorises them as failures which is not fair,” he said.

Mr Muganga added that Victoria University does not categorise anyone as a failure and that the institution welcomes anyone with one principal pass or two subsidiaries to a “Higher Education Certificate which has been approved by the National Council of Higher Education.”

However, in an interview, Prof Eli Katunguka, the vice chancellor of Kyambogo University, said the current minimum entry requirement remains two principal passes.

“Those who fail to get two principle passes should join other higher institutions or tertiary schools and pursue diplomas and certificates before joining universities,” he said, adding that the experience of acquiring a diploma or certificate is intended to make students more “mature and responsible.”

Prof Paul Waako, the vice chancellor of Busitema University, said: “We provide these certificates to students who fail to get two principle passes and they study for one year. Those who get distinctions and credits go for degrees while those with passes pursue diplomas.”