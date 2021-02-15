Universities release reopening plans

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

KAMPALA- Government last month gave all learning institutions the green light to reopen for their students but will report in a phased manner. A number of both private and public universities told Daily Monitor their reopening plans.

Makerere University

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, said enrolment, registration and teaching of first year students (freshers) will commence on March 1 at the campus.

Prof Nawangwe said after orientation, the first year students will be sent home to continue with online teaching. He said final year and continuing students started online lessons on February 8.

Kyambogo University

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka, said continuing students will report on March 1 for face to face lecturers. After three weeks, they will sit exams. He said the second semester for 2019/2020 will end on April 11.

According to Prof Katunguka, first year students will self-enrol online between March 22 and April 11. They will officially report to the university on April 10 for online registration.

Kampala International University

The Vice Chancellor, Dr Mouhamad Mpezamihigo, said first year students and finalists will report on March 1 and other continuing students will report subsequently in a staggered manner.

The first year students will spend at least four weeks before they go home to continue with online learning.

He said other continuing students will report at campus for two weeks for face to face lectures.

Ndejje University

According to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Eriabu Lugujjo, the first-year students are already at campus and will be sent back home on March 1 to continue with online teaching. Continuing and final-year students will report on that day.

Busitema University

Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Waako said the university will reopen on March 1 for first year and second year students.

He said after the eight weeks, the first year and second year students will also be sent home to continue with online learning while their third year and fourth year counterparts will also report at campus for face to face lectures.

Mbarara University of Science and Technology

Vice Chancellor Prof Celestino Obua said last week they received first year students. He said thereafter, the first year students will be sent home to continue with online teaching. Continuing students start online lessons today.



