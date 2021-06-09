Universities stuck with exams-sitting students

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

Many universities across the country are stuck on how to progress with online teaching because their students were doing end-of-semester examinations.

President Museveni on Sunday directed all institutions of learning across the country to close for 42 days as one of the measures to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

Unlike some institutions, Kyambogo, Victoria and Busitema universities had about two to six weeks to exams. Others had started exams.

The Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, said they have halted the exams until the lockdown is lifted.

“The scheduled examinations will be released when the government lifts the lockdown and a new semester schedule will be formulated when the lockdown is lifted,” Prof Nawangwe.

His Mbarara University of Science and Technology counterpart, Prof Celestino Obua, said they were left with one week to complete exams but everything has come to a standstill.

“The students were sitting the end of semester exams and were supposed to finish on June 12. We are sending them home and we shall thereafter plan how they will come and continue with exams and they proceed to next semester. We regret it but it is beyond our control we just have to comply,” Prof Obua said.

He said they could not go online because it is impossible to teach medical students virtually.

However, Prof Obua said senior house officers, who are doing their master’s and clinical work, will continue with their studies so as not to cause shortage in the hospital.

The Vice Chancellor of Gulu University, Prof George Openjuru, also said the lockdown found them while doing end of semester exams.

“The government cut us in the middle of exams and there is nothing we can do. We shall have to wait for 42 days to elapse,” Prof Openjuru said.

The Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University, Prof Eli Katunguka, said his students had not started exams, so they would switch to online for more than six weeks.

“They are going for an online engagement for another six weeks. The Senate will see how we shall continue with the exams after the six weeks. The lockdown will not affect us so much,” Prof Katunguka said.

At Victoria University in Kampala, the acting Vice Chancellor, Dr Lawrence Muganga, said they had anticipated the closure of learning institutions again, and that they were prepared to shift the learning to online.

“Victoria University is one of those institutions that have technologically enabled learning. So nothing changes in view of the President’s announcement. What only changes is that students will continue their studies online and from home and have interaction with their lecturers,” Dr Muganga said yesterday.

“The announcement came when the students were preparing for their exams that were scheduled for next month. The technology also enables students to do their exams from home and well invigilated using artificial intelligence and learning embedded in the system of our e-learning management system. We are not worried about these new developments since we have been preparing for such eventualities,” he added.

Yet to start exams

The Busitema University Vice Chancellor, Prof Paul Waako, said they were supposed to start exams on June 21 so they will switch to online immediately.

“We want to complete the remaining part of the semester online. This means that the schedule will continue and we shall only postpone examinations for two weeks until the 42 days elapse,” Prof Waako said.

Prof Muhammad Mpezamihigo, the Vice Chancellor Kampala International University, said they were supposed to start exams in two weeks so they are strategising to start online.

