University students urged to embrace regular medical check-ups

The Senior Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Health, Emmanuel Ainebyoona, has urged university and tertiary institution students to prioritize their health and wellbeing by living responsibly and regularly visiting health centres for medical check-ups.

"Wellness check-ups are a mechanism of early detection of diseases, especially non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer. These can only be detected once you undergo regular screening. Do not wait until you're sick to visit a health centre," he emphasised, while opening the health awareness week at ISBAT University on Tuesday.

Mr Ainebyoona also cautioned students against engaging in risky behaviors like consuming junk foods and having unprotected sexual intercourse, which can lead to sexually transmitted infections and HIV/AIDS.

Dr Umar Musinguzi, a health expert, noted that most health challenges faced by youth at university and tertiary institutions are a result of lifestyle changes, including unhealthy eating habits, sexually transmitted infections, and HIV.

"Every education level comes with different amounts of stress, including academic, relationships, and financial constraints. Socializing with other students also comes with stress that has negative impacts on students' lives and leads to anxiety and depression," he explained.

Dr Mathew Kattamplackal, the Vice Chancellor of ISBAT University, emphasized the importance of promoting physical health alongside academic excellence, aligning with Uganda's national development plan.

The health awareness week includes various activities such as blood donations, eye testing, malaria and HIV/AIDS testing, nutrition consultation, dental check-ups, and cancer screening.

According to the Uganda 2014 Non-communicable disease survey, one in every four adults has high blood pressure, and three among four of those with high blood pressure don't know they have it.