UNRA to close Clock Tower for two months

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) and the contractor of Kampala Flyover Construction and Road Upgrading Project (KFCRUP) have announced temporary road divisions on Entebbe for two months to ease the ongoing construction activities of the Kampala Flyover.

The diversions will start effective January 14 and are expected to end on March 14, 2023. The Entebbe Road section between Shell Clock Tower junction and Nakasero Mosque shall be temporarily closed to vehicles accessing the city.

Sikh Road will be used by vehicles from the city centre towards Clock Tower junction.

Traffic flow from the city centre will not be affected by these changes and will proceed through the area normally but there will be controlled traffic flow to and from the city centre.

To avoid congestion during this period, UNRA has advised all motorists from Kibuye roundabout to access the city centre through roads such as Lubiri Ring Road, Rubaga Road and other connecting roads.

Motorists from Gaba Road are advised to use Mukwano Road while those from Usafi roundabout and Mengo Hill can access the city centre through Ben Kiwanuka Street and any other connecting roads.

According to UNRA’s announcement, motorists are advised to avoid Clock Tower junction whenever possible to avoid inconveniences.

“During this period (January 14 to March 14, 2023), we request motorists to obey traffic management guidelines while driving around this area,” UNRA’s public notice read in part.

UNRA said the new diversion announcement renders all their previous announcements in mainstream media null and void.

The Japanese government through its overseas development agency, JICA, is funding the KFCRUP project to a tune of Shs224b. The project is expected to be completed within 36 months.

According to the project design, the Clock Tower flyover will be half a kilometre long.

Motorists drive around Clock Tower in Kampala in 2022. Unra has diverted traffic at Queensway and other Entebbe roads to pave way for the construction of a flyover. PHOTO/FILE

The road from Shoprite at Queen’s Way towards Katwe side will be widened to have more lanes and the redesign will cover half a kilometre.

The contractors will also improve Nsambya Road, Mukwano Road and part of Ggaba Road.

The construction of the flyover on Entebbe Road serves a purpose of reducing congestion on a route which has the second highest traffic jam in the country after Jinja Road.

Traffic jam in the city has increased to the extent that motorists who reside 30Kms away from the city spend more than two hours to reach their workplace, especially in the morning.

World Bank estimates show that traffic congestion costs the country more than Shs2.8 trillion annually.

The flyover project will be executed in phases; phase 2 will be on Jinja Road near the Centenary Park and Wampewo Roundabout.