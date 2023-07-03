UPC's Amongi set to join NRM as Oyam legislative by-election nears

Oyam South lawmaker Betty Amongi is set to officially cross from the opposition Uganda People's Congress (UPC) to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, Monitor has learnt.



The minister who is wife to Lira City East MP and UPC president Jimmy Akena Obote has been serving in the NRM government since 2012 when she was appointed by President Museveni as Lands Minister to replace former Otuke County lawmaker Daniel Omara Atubo.



After the 2016 general election, President Museveni retained her in Cabinet, appointing her minister for Kampala affairs.



In 2021, she was reappointed minister for gender, labour and social development, her current position.

On Sunday, NRM Electoral Commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi said “Amongi will cross to the ruling party anytime soon.”

"We are expecting my aunt Amongi to actually throw away the red shade and join the magnificent yellow colour," Odoi remarked.

Odoi’s claim comes amidst unconfirmed reports that Amongi is among those interested to contest for the NRM regional Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda in a bid to fill the vacuum left following the March 21, 2022 death of ex-parliament speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

"Time is up for all those who are pretending to be in opposition. Join the NRM party," Odoi said on a Sunday occasion to welcome prominent UPC diehard and former MP Krispus Ayena Odongo who switched to NRM last week.

"Odongo is a giant of UPC. He is a mighty man and already here with us," Odoi said in the function at Oyam Town Council which was also graced by the NRM communications director Emmanuel Dombo.

NRM Electoral Commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi (L) joins the party's communication's director Emmanuel Dombo (L) dress UPC diehard and former MP Krispus Ayena Odongo with an NRM shirt after he announced his return to NRM on July 2, 2023 in Oyam District. PHOTO/PATRICK EBONG

Lawyer Odongo who was the lead counsel for the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebel commander Dominic Ongwen during his trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC) said: "It is now and ever shall be world without end. I was originally NRM."

In 2016, one-term MP Odongo lost the Oyam North parliamentary election to the now deceased Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola.



Meanwhile, President Museveni is expected to canvass for votes for the deceased’s son, Samuel Junior Engola Okello, on Tuesday. Campaigns for the Oyam North parliamentary by-election close on the same date ahead of the poll due July 6.

Okello is the NRM flagbearer contesting against three other candidates.



NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong who has camped in Oyam together with other top party officials for the last three weeks confirmed that “Museveni will have two public rallies where he will talk about wealth creation in Otwal and Iceme sub-counties.”

"…but he will start by visiting the home of the late Okello Engola where he will lay a wreath on his grave before proceeding to campaign for his son,” he added.