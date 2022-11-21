Upcountry travel for Xmas may be banned over Ebola – govt

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, has warned that the government may be forced to ban travelling upcountry for Christmas should the Ebola cases increase.

Dr Aceng said her ministry is closely monitoring the Ebola infection rates and that at an appropriate time, they will advise on whether it is prudent to ban the public from travelling upcountry for Christmas.

“…we are moving into a festive season. All of you know what happens during the festive season, you see how vehicles move. Ebola moves by foot, road, buses whatever, any means of transport, Ebola moves with it. So as we move towards the festive season, Ebola will move from wherever it is,” Dr Aceng said while meeting editors of selected media houses in Kampala last Friday.

She added: “So as we continue to watch the evolution of the epidemic, if you hear us saying, please don’t go to your homes for Christmas, stand with us because if Ebola is taken to your grandparents, it will be very unfortunate. I am not saying we are going to do that, we are watching evolution, so don’t misquote me. We are watching, every day, that is why we give statistics.”

Dr Aceng appealed to the editors to ensure that correct information is reported to the public. She warned that once wrong information is published, the country could be put under lockdown.

“All of us went through the Covid pandemic, and all of you saw what happened. We had lockdowns, I don’t know whether anybody loves lockdowns. I have heard several complaints from Mubende and Kassanda. They are not even under a lockdown. It is just restrictive movements just in and out. The rest of the activities are going on as usual. Right now, we seem to be making headway in Mubende and Kassanda in spite of some wrong messages because wrong messages when propagated, the population believes it,” the minister said.