UPDF block Amuriat from meeting fishermen

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers yesterday blocked Opposition presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat from visiting Rwenshama Landing Site on the shores of Lake Edward in Rukungiri District.

Mr Amuriat had planned to visit the fishing communities in the area, however, UPDF soldiers blocked the road at Rwenshama Trading Centre saying it was not part of his programme.

Mr Amuriat said if he is elected president, he will remove the soldiers from the lakes.

“I will take them back to the barracks and return the beach management committee. I will also send fisheries officers here to work with you so that you can improve on your incomes,” Mr Amuriat said.

He added: “The FDC government will also construct a modern fish drying and preservation facility here so that you take to market fish which is preserved and can fetch more money.”

Some residents that Daily Monitor spoke to accused the army of brutalising them ever since they were deployed by President Museveni.

Mr Robert Tugume, a fisherman, said they have been living in fear because soldiers continue to harass them, even when they do not go to the lake to fish.

“We have suffered at the hands of the soldiers. They beat us and have even killed some,” Mr Tugume said.

Ms Monica Natukunda, a fishmonger, said her husband was tortured by soldiers who even threatened to kill him on several occasions, forcing him to flee to Rukungiri Town in 2018.

Meanwhile, due to heavy flooding which cut off many parts of Rukungiri District yesterday, Mr Amuriat and his convoy had to use alternative roads to connect from one part of the district to another. He eventually called off his campaign in the area

“This is what we have been talking about. People have to wait for hours for water levels to reduce before resuming movement across,” he said.

Mr Amuriat reiterated his earlier pledge of allocating 50 per cent of the national budget to local governments to improve service delivery.



