UPDF deserter jailed 35 years, colleague dismissed for taking 5-year leave
A 44-year-old soldier has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after he was found guilty of deserting Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF).
One of his colleagues was dismissed from the Force after he was found guilty of absent without official leave (AWOL).
RA/200628 Pte Abraham Engwedu who appeared before the UPDF third Division Court Martial (DCM) sitting at Moroto barracks was found guilty of desertion contrary to section 146 of the UPDF Act 07 of 2005.
He was sentenced to Moroto Government Prison.
Court heard that Pte Engwedu, formally attached to the 19 Infantry Battalion, while armed escaped from his unit in November 2006 in Matany detach, Napak District in the restive Karamoja Sub Region. He stayed at his home in Kalaki District until he was arrested and government stores recovered by security team.
The court which convened for three days also dismissed with disgrace from service RA/211981 Pte Stephen Jarili of third Division headquarters who was attached to Mount Elgon Conservation Area under Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA).
Documents from the army court indicate that Pte Jarili requested and got 14 days pass leave from his duty station in Mbale on September 4, 2017 and only reported back on February 23, 2023, a period which rendered him Absent without Official Leave (AWOL).
He pleaded guilty to the charges, according to the UPDF third Division spokesperson, Isaac Oware.
The court chairman, Col Francis Kateraho noted that sentences handed to both soldiers would deter other would-be offenders.
Col Kateraho warned that desertion being one of the service offences will not be tolerated in the army since the Force invests a lot of resources in training of its personnel.
The court however, gave them 14 days to appeal the sentence in case they are not satisfied with the judgement.
Several cases of desertion have been registered in the army over the years.