Otuke residents flee homes over raids by suspected armed rustlers

Dozens of people from Olilim Sub County in Otuke District have fled their homes following large-scale deadly raids perpetrated by suspected Karimojong cattle rustlers.

Since late last year, an estimated 400 heads of cattle have been looted from Otuke, causing fear among residents who are still struggling to rebuild homes and lives after the two-decade Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) war.

Last week, this reporter saw farmers fleeing for safety with their animals to neighboring districts of Lira, Kwania and Apac raids.

Local leaders seem to suggest that despite the presence of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers in Ogwete, Ogor and Olilim sub-counties, suspected Karamojong warriors are still causing atrocities in Otuke. Several people are said to have been injured during the attacks.

The rustlers are said to be moving in a group of two to four, while armed with firearms and arrows.

Richard Odongo, a resident, said the Karamojong warriors raided his three cows on April 19, 2023, which has forced him to seek refuge in Lira with his remaining 9 animals.

“Suspected Karamojongs raiders came here at Acan-pii Village last week. So, this prompted me to remove my cattle and relocate them,” Odongo said on Sunday.

“We cannot sit and watch our cattle being raided by Karamojong yet we struggled a lot to acquire them. So, it is better we run with them to far distances where they’re safer,” he added.

Augustine Kere, a resident of Got Ojwang Parish in Oilim Sub-county, said people are living in fear due to insecurity.

“When the rustlers get you, they ask for the keys to your house and the phone since the majority of the locals are sleeping with their animals indoors. Immediately these things are handed over to them, they pick all the cattle and move with them,” he said.

The Alebtong District LC5 chairman David Kennedy Odongo said the government should expedite the disarmament of Karamojong warriors if peace is to prevail in east Lango.

“We want the government to change the UPDF 3rd Division commander in Karamoja because of laxity,” he claimed.

Last week, police blocked an emergency meeting organized by local leaders to discuss the large-scale raids. The meeting scheduled to take place at Acan Pii Primary School, Otuke District, was convened by the Lango District Chairpersons and City Mayors’ Forum to find a holistic approach to the problems faced by civilians in Otuke and Alebtong in the wake of Karamojong cattle raids.

However, before the meeting started, six participants were arrested by police on charges of inciting violence while journalists were blocked from accessing the venue.