UPDF kills 5 ADF rebels, recover 4 guns

At least five suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels have been killed, and four sub-machine gun rifles with several rounds of ammunition recovered in areas of Katanga in Ituri province.

Other devices recovered include improvised explosive devices and communication equipment.

Col Deo Akiiki, the deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs confirmed the news, congratulating the soldiers for the successful mission.

“Congratulations to Maj General Dick Olum the overall Commander Operation Shujja and your commanders of five battalions for the good work,” he said.

Rebel attacks in the area resumed recently after several weeks of calmness.

This followed the December 2022 operation where 17 suspected ADF rebels were killed and 13 others captured when they raided villages in Ntoroko District in western Uganda.

In November 2021, Uganda and DR Congo signed a Memorandum of Understanding to conduct a joint military operation named Operation Shujaa against the ADF in the eastern part of the country following escalated attacks in both countries.