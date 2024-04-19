UPDF major dies in Mabira three-car crash

A Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier at the rank of Major has been killed in a fatal accident that occurred at Sanga- Mabira near a new picnic site along the Kampala-Jinja Highway in Buikwe District.

The Friday accident involved three vehicles including a Toyota Land Cruiser V8, a Howo Trailer, and a Toyota Corona Premio.

SP Butoto Hellen, the Ssezibwa regional police spokesperson, identified the deceased as Major Habib Nsamba Katakabire, 54 who was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 that was coming from Kampala side heading to Jinja side.

Other drivers include; Muhammad Kasozi of a Howo Trailer (from Jinja to Kampala), and PC Isaac Kayondo (police officer attached to Bweyogerere) of a Toyota Corona Premio.

“Preliminary reports indicate that Maj Nsamba overtook vehicles and in the process, collided with a Howo Trailer that was coming from the opposite side. After the collision, his vehicle rolled over and knocked a Toyota Corona Premio,” she said.

According to SP Butoto, Muhammad Kasozi also died on spot while Kayondo survived with injuries and was rushed to Kawolo Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Kawolo hospital mortuary for postmortem, while the wreckages of their vehicles were towed and parked at Mabira police station pending IOV inspection.