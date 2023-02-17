UPDF officer apologised after killing his wife – witnesses

A senior Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier who is on remand for allegedly killing his wife apologized after the incident, prosecution witnesses have testified.

The witnesses also told the Makindye-based army court chaired by Brig Gen Freeman Mugabe that Maj Gordon Joel Atwebembeire confessed to having killed his wife upon interrogation.

The first prosecution witness, Maj Francis Okumu, the head of counter-terrorism investigations at the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), who doubles as a liaison officer explained to the court that his duty is to guide investigations which are terror in nature, and supervise the suspects in custody.

Maj Okumu further told the court that he received the names of Maj Atwebembeire for custody on allegations of killing and burning his wife.

"I received and asked him to tell me what had happened but he went silent for about five minutes before responding. I asked him why he was forwarded to my custody and he said he was accused of murdering his wife," he told the court.

"After telling me, as a fellow officer of the same rank, I got interested to know what had happened and it is upon that he opened up to me that he was very sorry for what happened and that as a human being he committed the crime," he added.

Maj Okumu further told the court that he informed his superiors thus coordinating the recording of the suspect's statement which involved first accompanying Maj Atwebembeire to the crime scene in Sembabule.

Maj Atwebembeire is in custody on allegations of burning his wife to death on a farm accusing her of having another affair.

The prosecution contends that on or around October 6, 2022, while at Bayima Village in Nabintanga Sub County, Sembabule District with malice aforethought, Maj Atwebembeire unlawfully caused the death of his wife Marion Tukamuhebwa.

The second prosecution witness Detective Festo Busigye attached to Bwera Police Station told the court that he was in charge of recording the charge and caution statement of Maj Atwebembeire.

Court heard that towards the end of recording the statement, Maj Atwebembeire said that he was sorry and wished the deceased to rest in eternal peace.

However, before the hearing of the evidence of Maj Okumu, defence lawyers led by Ms Elizabeth Nyasiigwa had objected to having his evidence citing that they did not have his statement among the evidence that was disclosed to them.

Ms Nyasiigwa noted that in the interest of justice for their client they needed to cross-examine the witness on his statement since Maj Atwebembeire had indicated to them that the witness told him to admit the crime so that he could release him.

However, Judge Advocate Col Richard Tukacungurwa declined her plea and ordered Maj Okumu to proceed with his evidence.

Court adjourned the case to March 15 for the hearing of the only defence witness in the case after the prosecution closed its case with two witnesses.

According to the police record, the couple had a five-year-old son but developed misunderstandings and separated about three years ago, however, before the deceased’s death, the two were in constant touch.

The deceased’s relatives said they discovered her charred remains after a resident in the stumbled upon the body and informed police.