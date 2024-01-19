UPDF private detained for promoting self to major

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) on Friday said they had detained one of their soldiers at the rank of Private on allegations of impersonation after he promoted himself to the rank of Major and started masquerading as such.

“Private Kyambadde has been masquerading as a UPDF senior officer at the rank of Major. He is in our custody and will be answering to charges of impersonation and other activities prejudicial to good order and discipline of the UPDF,” the army posted on their X handle.

Brig. Gen Felix Kulayigye later told this reporter that the officer whom he only identified as Private Kyambadde will be arraigned in court and charges accordingly.

“He has been masquerading as a Major, but I can’t tell when he started. The bottom-line is we have him in our custody for that reason. I am told he has been involved in criminal activities, but we are still investigating. He is going to be arraigned in court for impersonation and other criminal activities,” Brg Gen Kulayigye said on Friday.

Pte Kyambandde is not the first soldiers to be accused of impersonation as several other related cases have been reported in the armed Forces before.

In February last year, Police in Buyende District arrested a woman identified as Eunice Keinembabazi who had allegedly been posing as a Colonel. At the time of her arrest, Keinembabazi had allegedly conned unsuspecting victims of about Shs15 million.

In May 2022, four suspects, who were posing as officers of the UPDF, were arrested in a joint security operation in Rubaga Division, Kampala. Their arrest followed a public outcry of increased cases of night robberies by people in military uniforms.