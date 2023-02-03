UPDF imposter arrested in Buyende

Police in Buyende District have arrested a woman identified as Eunice Keinembabazi who has allegedly been posing as a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier at the rank of Colonel.

She is being held on allegations of impersonation and fraud

According to the Busoga North Police spokesperson, Mr Michael Kasadha, her arrest followed a report made by the Fisheries Protection Unit Commander, Cpt. Jacob Katumba in response to public complaints of fraud cases implicating the suspect.

At the time of her arrest, Keinembabazi had allegedly conned unsuspecting victims of about Shs15 million.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that whenever an operation against illegal fishing would be conducted, Keinembabazi would call Fisheries Protection Unit commanders introducing herself as Col. Mbambazi and ordering for the release of suspects,” Mr Kasadha said in a statement released Thursday.

Her areas of operation have been Jinja and Buyende, targeting fishermen operating around Lake Kyoga in Buyende District.

“On Thursday, when she called one of the officers asking him to release the illegal boats that had been impounded, she was asked to follow up the matter to the detach. On arrival, she was asked to introduce herself which she did by masquerading as a UPDF officer as she has always done. When she was asked to produce her identity card, she broke down and revealed how she was just a civilian,” Mr Kasadha explained.

He added that on checking her phone, she had her photo dressed in UPDF uniform, which prompted her immediate arrest and detention at Bukungu Police Station.

“A framed photo in uniform was recovered from the property she was carrying as an exhibit. Investigations into the matter are ongoing,” he said.