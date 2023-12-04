UPDF pursues suspected ADF rebels into Kibaale National Park

A section of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers is currently in Kibaale National Park in western Uganda in pursuit of the seven suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels who sneaked into the country from Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Museveni on Sunday that this group of rebels escaped after their commander, Njovu, was captured last month on Lake Edward in Kasese District, where he and his group allegedly killed tourists in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

"About seven of his group escaped, and the security forces are hunting them in the Kibaale National Park area. That group is led by Kamusu, a Congolese. Their other leader in Congo is Abu Waqas, an Arab from Tanzania. His camp is one of those that were attacked by our forces," he tweeted.

Kibaale National Park spans the Kabarole, Kamwenge, and Kyenjojo districts and is a renowned chimpanzee habitat. It also has highway roads connecting Fort Portal City with Mbarara City and Fort Portal with Kyenjojo District.

President Museveni said security forces in DR Congo are intensifying operations against ADF rebels.

"We carried out seven attacks with our different air platforms and one attack by medium-range artillery in the last week. The attacks were devastating for the terrorists," Mr Museveni added.

He detailed that six air attacks were at kilometres 64 and 65 from the border, while the gunship attack was 3 kilometres from the border.

Museveni urged vigilance among the public, stating, "People in churches, markets, mosques, bars, etc., be vigilant and look out for strangers. Hotels and markets should have their security as planned. Maintain vigilance until we finish uprooting the Lumbugu (weed) in Congo."