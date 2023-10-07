UPDF repels rebel attack in Kasese

Authorities have said the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) repelled attempts by suspected militants to cross into Uganda via the porous border town of Kasese overnight Friday.

Heavy gunfire erupted in Nyabugando I Cell, Nyabugando Ward of Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Town on Friday night as UPDF soldiers extended an offensive against suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militants from the restive eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).

Kisebere-Nyabugando I Cell resident Mwesige Sibayirwa told Monitor that gunshots started around 11:30 pm on Friday and continued beyond midnight.

Kasese Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Lt. Joe Walusimbi disclosed that militants “were met with a swift and prepared response from the UPDF, preventing them from carrying out any nefarious acts.”

Walusimbi, who is also the head of security in Kasese District, revealed that intelligence information showed the ADF had intentions to infiltrate Uganda and steal medicine from nearby healthcare facilities, specifically Mamasabina Orthodox Community Health Centre and Nyabugando Health Centre III.

"We have come to understand that the enemies were also possibly interested in abducting medical workers," he added.

"The fact that they attempted to cross right after the facilities received new drug stocks suggests that there may still be individuals within our community who are providing them with information," Walusimbi told journalists on Saturday.

Security officials have urged masses to help identify suspected ADF collaborators for appropriate action.

The porous border point where the suspected ADF insurgents were repulsed is the same location the militant group used to cross into Uganda in June, massacring 44 people, including 38 students, in a gruesome school attack.

"I think we need barracks in this place because several times we see suspicious persons, and when you attempt to look at them, they run away. We ask that more soldiers are stationed here," area resident Rosemary Masika reacted.

Another resident, Stephen Kato called for improved communication in the Rwenzori Sub-Region.

"Our phone networks are consistently poor, often displaying DR Congo telecom networks. It is imperative that we resolve this challenge as soon as possible so that we can easily alert authorities, when necessary,” he said.

FYI

The Islamic State (IS) group claims the ADF as its central African affiliate.

Originally a Muslim-majority coalition of armed Ugandan groups, it is one of the deadliest militias in the region, accused of slaughtering thousands of civilians.