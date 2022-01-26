UPDF signals longer stay in DRC with new Sh89b budget

Gen Muhanga and other UPDF top officers during a surveillance mission in one of the forests in the DR Congo on December 30, 2021. PHOTO/ DAVID BUKENYA

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • The army reports that it has captured at least six ADF camps and 45 combatants, including a top commander. It also says it has killed more than 100 rebels, while 61 surrendered.

Uganda Peoples Defence Forces has tabled a budget of Ush89.7 billion ($25.6 million) that is meant to facilitate its operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, signalling the army’s plan to stay there longer.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.