UPDF to spend Shs250m daily on DR Congo war

UPDF soldiers display solar panels they reportedly recovered from an ADF base in eastern DR Congo last year. Photo / Ministry of Defence. 

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • The mission dubbed Operation Shujaa. was launched in late November last year, about a fortnight after suspected Islamist militants masterminded twin suicide bombings in Kampala, in which six people died and scores sustained injuries.

In a written submission delivered to Parliament on Friday afternoon, government has indicated that it needs at least Shs89.7b to finance the Uganda People’s Defence Forces’ (UPDF) operations against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

