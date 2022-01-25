Govt apologises for deploying army to DRC without approval

UPDF soldiers in eastern DR Congo. They have been fighting Allied Democratic Forces since November last year. PHOTO / FILE

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero  &  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • The admission was made yesterday when MPs on the Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs interrogated officials from the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs over their request to obtain Shs89b for the operation.

Government has apologised for not briefing Parliament on the ongoing fight against Allied Defence Forces (ADF) in the DR Congo.

