UPDF soldier deployed to guard UNEB store vanishes with gun

Police in Kyotera District in central Uganda are on a manhunt for a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier who allegedly disappeared with a gun after he was deployed to guard a Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) store at Kalisizo police station.

Mr Mohammad Nsubuga, the Southern regional police spokesperson said Friday that Pte Luke Apangu has been missing with his rifle No.XK-575926 since October 18, 2022.

It is alleged that at about midnight, Pte Apangu left police officers who were on night duty and went to his cover in the tent near the UNEB container.

“Moments late, he dropped a porch containing three full magazines, a key to the UNEB store, a torch and returned to the police counter and told officers that his gun had been stolen from him,” Mr Nsubuga said.

Moments later, the soldier who was donned in civilian attire disappeared from the premises.

"Sgt Turyahikayo, PC Otabong and PC Apeduno tried to follow him to get further explanation but he disappeared in darkness. Immediately the information was passed to the DPC and the DCIO," Mr Nsubuga added.

According to police, all Pte Apangu’s army uniforms were found in his tent and the police uniport. “There was no sign of struggle at the scene. The suspect never made an alarm [even when he claimed that the gun was stolen],” Mr Nsubuga addaed.

A police sniffer dog tracked the soldier’s footsteps up to Bibiro taxi stage along Kyotera-Masaka highway and lost track.