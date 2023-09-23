UPDF soldier detained over domestic violence kills two, injures three at police

A UPDF soldier arrested over domestic violence shot and killed two people before injuring three others at a police post where he had been detained on Friday.

Pte Peter Lokidi attached to Kanungu District in western Uganda went on a shooting spree at Nakapelimoru police post in Kotido District where he had been detained over a domestic-related brawl with the wife in Longerep village.

While in custody, the incensed soldier is said to have grabbed a gun belonging to one of the police officers who had earlier arrested him and started shooting at anyone he came across.

Maj Moses Amuya, the acting third division army spokesperson based in Moroto told this publication that the soldier who they have taken into the army custody identified had been on pass leave at the time of the shooting.

Pte Lokidi had been detained at Nakapelimoru police post after the LCI village chairman reported a case of domestic violence against him.

This was after he reportedly beat his wife on Friday morning.

“While there he managed to grab a gun that was loosely left unattended to, and subsequently opened indiscriminate gunfire which left two dead and three injured,” Maj Amuya said.

He identified the deceased as Peter Lojale, the Longerep village LCI chairman and Angel Lochoriaese, a resident of Longelep village, Potongor Parish in Kanair Sub County.

Mr Amuya said the injured were taken to Kotido general hospital for further management.

“We regret the incident and our investigation into the incident are underway. As a force that doesn’t approve of such criminal acts, we shall have the officer held liable for the crimes of murder and attempted murder,” he reiterated.

Mr Paul Lomor Shangai, the LC3 chairperson Nakapelimoru sub county told this publication that the shooting was uncalled for, and as local leaders, they have asked the army to always have mental tests for officers who seem unstable.