UPDF soldier dies after shooting himself, Army says

A Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier has shot himself dead in the western district of Bunyangabu under unclear circumstances, authorities say.

Pte Godfrey Nandasaba reportedly took his own life from inside his army tent at Kisogi-Rwimi army detach in Kabonero Sub County.

The UPDF Mountain Division Spokesperson, Capt George Musinguzi, said the Friday shooting happened at around 6pm under circumstances that are yet to be established.

He said Pte Nandasaba’s colleagues suddenly heard bullets from his tent and when they rushed there to check what had happened, they found him lifeless with a shuttered head.

Pte Musinguzi said they are investigating circumstances under which Nandasaba cut his life short, adding that they already have leads.

“It could have been as a result of a family misunderstanding,” he said.

Related incidents

Several related cases have been reported in the last few months.

Pte Nandasaba’s death comes a month after UPDF said they were investigating a case in which a soldier on January 11, 2021 shot and killed two Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel, one civilian and one police special constable at Ganda, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District.

The UPDF deputy spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki identified the soldier as Lance Cpl Denis Awilo who was also gunned down in self defence and to stop his wanton action.

Two months earlier, police had reported that another UPDF soldier shot himself dead in Hoima District in western Uganda.

Corporal Wilson Kalyango,40, a UPDF section commander in the 13th battalion, 303 brigade reportedly gunned himself down on November 9, 2020 at around 5pm at Nyakasenene village, Kabaale Sub County.

Quoting the battalion intelligence officer, the Albertine Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Julius Hakiza told journalists then that Corporal Kalyango went missing on November 4, 2020, after a morning run exercise.

He reportedly disappeared with 120 rounds of ammunition and the army launched a search for him until they got information that he had shot himself.





Weeks before Corporal Kalyango’s death, another soldier attached to Masindi artillery Division reportedly shot himself dead.

Lance Corporal Simon Peter Bongomin, 32, was on October 15, 2020 picking a loaded and cocked gun at his house for duty when it discharged a bullet which hit his neck killing him instantly, Cap Steven Tumwesige, the Masindi UPDF artillery division spokesperson told journalists then.

Barely a year before Lance Corporal Bongomin’s death, another soldier shot dead a colleague and thereafter committed suicide.

Private Jonan Katusiime committed suicide on June 18, 2019 after shooting dead his unit commander, Sergeant Peter Ouma in Jinja.

It was alleged that the two soldiers attached to the marine brigade, had been engaged in endless quarrels after Ouma refused to grant Katusiime a pass leave.

The shooting happened at the time when the army had just launched investigations into circumstances under which Captain Edward Ssebagala shot himself dead after injuring his AMISOM colleague in Somalia Lt. Cpl Jackie Nabifo the same week.

In May 2019, UPDF said they were investigating circumstances under which one of its soldiers deployed in Mogadishu, Somalia, shot his administration officer dead before killing himself.

A source in Mogadishu told this publication that the soldier who ran amok was irked by the supervisor, and that four soldiers in total died in the May 11 shooting incident.

The then UPDF spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire, however, said only two soldiers perished and investigators were working to establish the motive of the errant soldier.

In recent times, most shootings by soldiers have targeted civilians, with a number attributed to love-gone-bad incidents and property wrangle.

However, in 2016, Sgt Isaac Obua shot dead seven of his colleagues inside Makindye Military Police Barracks in Kampala.

Pte Isaac Newton Okello was in December 2018 convicted for killing a pregnant woman, her husband and son in Alebtong District and sentenced to 80 years imprisonment. In 2013, UPDF soldiers Sgt Robert Okiror attached to the 7th battalion in Kisoro District, shot dead his girlfriend and the maid following a domestic brawl.

In 2013, UPDF Pte Patrick Odoch killed 11 people near Bombo UPDF headquarters over similar reasons. Pte Odoch was later sentenced to a 90-year jail term.

In December, 2012, L/Cpl Herbert Rwakihembo, attached to the Military Police, shot dead his fiancée, Irene Namuyaba and two others at Luzira.







