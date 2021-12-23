US approves first injectable drug to prevent HIV infection

A health worker administers an injection in Nyeri town on September 20, 2021. The US has approved the first injectable drug to prevent HIV infection. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • Before this approval, other forms of PrEP that were taken by HIV negative at-risk individuals were daily pills and so far, only two types of those— Truvada and Descovy— had been approved for use.

People at risk of getting HIV will now have an injectable option for pre-exposure prophylaxis (Prep) after the US regulator approved its use in adults and adolescents.

