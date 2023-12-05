US imposes new travel ban on Ugandan officials over shrinking democracy

The United States (US) Department of State has announced a visa restriction policy on Ugandans, particularly government officials who are believed to be behind the human rights violations and repression of marginalised groups in the country.

According to the Monday press statement issued by the US Secretary of State, Mr Anthony Blinken, this is an expansion of the 2021 similar restrictions targeting those undermining the democratic process in Uganda.

“Today, I am announcing the expansion of the visa restriction policy to include current or former Ugandan officials or others who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Uganda or for policies or actions aimed at repressing members of marginalised or vulnerable populations” Mr Blinken said.

He further implored the Ugandan government to improve its record and hold accountable those responsible for flawed electoral processes, violence, and intimidation.

Among others, Mr Blinken revealed that environmental activists, human rights defenders, journalists, LGBTQI+ persons, and civil society organizers have continued to enjoy a shrinking democratic arena under the threats and repressions by some Ugandan officials.

The immediate family members of persons affected by the travel restrictions may also be subject to these visa exclusions, according to the US press statement.

“The United States stands by the Ugandan people and remains committed to working together to advance democracy, human rights, public health, and mutual prosperity. I once again strongly encourage the Government of Uganda to make concerted efforts to uphold democracy and to respect and protect human rights so that we may sustain the decades-long partnership between our countries that has benefited Americans and Ugandans alike,” Mr Blinken emphasised.

This is not the first time for the US to issue travel bans against a targeted group of Ugandan officials over undermining democratic processes in the country. In April 2021, shortly after the 2021 general elections, without naming the said officials, the US issued similar travel bans on those who were said to be behind the gross human atrocities committed during the election periods.

A number of flaws marred the last general election but the situation escalated in November 2020 when at least 54 people were shot dead by security forces during the protests that erupted in Kampala and other parts of the country when the leading opposition candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine was arrested on November 18, 2020 as he campaigned in Luuka District.

Equally, the US has in the recent past issued a number of travel and business advisories to its citizens against Uganda, particularly due to the stricter May 2023, Anti-Homosexuality Act which prohibits any acts of homosexuality in the country. The Western allies, especially the US, have since described the law as ‘draconian’ which undermines and threatens the rights of the minority populations in the country.