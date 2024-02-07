US pushes for dialogue as M23 rebels advance to Goma City

The United States has called for dialogue between the Democratic Republic of Congo government and armed groups as the M23 rebels advance to the eastern city of Goma.

Mr Matthew Miller, the spokesperson of the US State Department of State, yesterday said Secretary of State Antony Blinken has talked to former Kenya president Uhuru Kenyatta about establishing a pathway to reconciliation with armed groups.

“@SecBlinken (Mr Blinken) spoke with former Kenyan President Kenyatta about the conflict in eastern DRC and the importance of providing a pathway to reconciliation with armed groups. The Nairobi process and the assistance of regional leaders are vital to resolving the conflict,” Mr Miller wrote on his social media handle. The Congolese government is against a dialogue with M23 rebels. The East African Community attempted to establish a dialogue between the two groups under the Nairobi Process in vain.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi’s government has listed M23 and Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) as terrorist groups.

Mr Tshisekedi accuses Rwanda President Paul Kagame of backing the Tutsi-dominated M23 rebels, an allegation he denies.

The Congolese legislature has also blocked any attempts for dialogue with the M23 unless they disarm first and are cantoned in eastern DRC.

Recently, the Congolese government accused the East African Community regional forces deployed in the country of not fighting M23 rebels that were capturing more territory in the eastern DRC. With the help of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) forces, the Congolese army has started fighting back, but with minimal success on the ground so far.

M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces attacked their positions using heavy artillery. “We, hereby, emphasise that the M23 is respectful of all regional organisations and doesn’t have any particular problem with SADC, especially the Tanzanian People’s Defence Forces,” he said.

Mr Kanyuka said they would kill the Tanzanian soldiers if they continued to shell their positions.

“.., the M23 will be left with no other choice than to capture or neutralise the weapons and those operating them in order to protect innocent civilians,” he said.