US signs $15b deals with African leaders

The United States President Joe Biden has revealed that his administration officials have signed multiple deals with African leaders worth $15b to “improve lives of people all across the continent”.

“And that’s the biggest deal of all,” Mr Biden said in an address to more than 40 heads of state and governments gathered in Washington D.C for the three-day US-Africa Leaders’ Summit that ended yesterday.

“Altogether, the forum has spurred more than $15 billion in new deals, which will turn lift up and improve lives of people all across the continent”, he said, adding, ““All of you — all of you, the deals you’ve signed, the investments we’ve made together, are concrete proof of the enduring commitment we’re making to one another; government-to-government, business-to-business, people-to-people.”

U.S. President Joe Biden (C) poses with African leaders during the U.S. - Africa Leaders Summit on December 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Summit brings together heads of state, government officials, business leaders, and civil society to strengthen ties between the U.S. and Africa. PHOTO/ AFP

He told the African leaders assembled at the Walter E. Washington Convention Centre in Washington D.C. that “this is just the beginning [and] there’s so much more we can do together and that we will do together”.

“These are long-term investments that are going to deliver real benefits to people; create new, good-paying jobs, including here in the United States; and expand opportunities for all our countries for the years to come,” he noted.

Mr Biden who is serving his first term as US President said the agreements reached with work for citizens on the African continent only if the governments guarantee security and peace, adhere to democratic principles and keep their populations healthy.

"…it’s because Africa’s economic transition depends on good government, healthy populations, and reliable and affordable energy. These things business seeks out when they’re looking to invest. They attract new opportunities, and they launch new partnerships,” he added.

The three-day summit to strengthen US-Africa relations is the second after an inaugural one 2014 hosted by former President Barack Obama when this year’s host, Mr Biden, was the Vice President.

Excerpts from my speech at the US-Africa Leaders Summit. pic.twitter.com/APIf9NpJ5Y — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) December 15, 2022

In his address on the first day of the summit, President Museveni exhorted the Biden administration and American businesses to invest on the cheap in Uganda in the development and manufacture of vaccines and other pharmaceuticals.

Health Minister Ruth Aceng, who accompanied the president who spoke on Tuesday on the theme of global health and security, held multiple side-meetings with American representatives ostensibly to realise the agenda set in Mr Museveni’s speech.

A day later, on Wednesday, Mr Biden echoed proposals similar to the one that President Museveni made.

“Critically, we invested in Africa’s capacity to manufacture its own vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics so [that] Africa can meet its own needs and contribute to the global supply chain,” he said.

This reason, he noted, was that African governments needed to bolster their capacity to meet possible future pandemic outbreak challenges.

“And even as we work to end Covid-19, we continue building stronger health systems and institutions, and accelerating efforts to achieve universal health coverage to make sure we’re better prepared to tackle the health challenges, including the next pandemic,” Mr Biden said.

In the lead up to Mr Biden's speech delivered at 1:47pm (US time), high profile officials from both continents were buried in a fleet engagements in a bid to secure partnerships that were believed to hold far reaching impacts for their economies and citizenry.

In the company of my daughter Natasha Karugire, I attended a dinner hosted by @POTUS and @FLOTUS at the White House. pic.twitter.com/oyTXnmzvRr — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) December 15, 2022

Uganda’s officials in attendance and accompanying President Museveni at the summit that ended on Wednesday include Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, Health Minister Aceng, Foreign Affairs Minister Gen Jeje Odongo, and officials from Uganda's embassy in Washington D.C.

Members of Uganda's delegation in attendance at the invitation of Mr Biden were by press-time still tight-lipped on particulars secured throughout the three days thick meetings with the United States government.

Key among the issues that the American leader hopes to tackle through the said deals include food security, good governance, climate change, health, democracy, affordable and clean energy.

Washington is holding the summit at a time China, Turkey and Russia are making significant inroads on the African continent in commercial diplomacy, military, energy, and infrastructure.

In yesterday’s address, President Biden told African leaders at the summit that “this forum is about building connections. It’s about closing deals. And above all, it’s about the future, our shared future”.

He was quick to promise that his administration will treat the deals made as symbiotic relations where priority will also be addressed to concerns raised by African governments.