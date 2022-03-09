Use Parish Model, Emyooga to empower women - Museveni

President Museveni inspects a guard of honour by female officers of different armed forces during the International Women's Day celebrations at Kololo Independence grounds on March 8, 2022. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • President Museveni says once women are economically empowered, many of their challenges would be addressed. 

President Museveni has tasked leaders to follow-up on the implementation of the newly launched Parish Development Model, (PDM) and Emyooga programmes in order to empower women economically. 

