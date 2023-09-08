Use recess to monitor govt programmes, Speaker Among tells MPs

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among on Thursday sent the House on recess, urging all legislators to use the 20-day period to monitor government

programmes in their respective constituencies.

"Honourable members, at the end of today’s sitting, we will go on recess until 28th September 2023. Unlike previous recess periods where some committees continued to transact business, this recess will be an absolute one," said Among in her communication at the commencement of the Thursday plenary.



She added: ‘’I expect all of you to head to your constituencies to monitor the implementation of Government programmes.’’

As provided for under Article 90 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, the Members of Parliament are mandated to carry out oversight of all the government programmes undertaken in their constituencies all over the country.



The same law mandates them to monitor, evaluate and bring to the attention of ministers and the public the misuse of government funds, violations of the rule of law and unlawful activities.



Ms Among’s communication re-echoes President Museveni’s continued message to Ugandans to utilise the available various government programmes to get themselves out of poverty.