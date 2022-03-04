Using Facebook still illegal – UCC

Abudu Sallam Waiswa, the head of legal affairs and compliance at UCC. PHOTO/ DAVID LUBOWA 

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • The remark was made by Mr Abudu Sallam Waiswa, the head of legal affairs and compliance at UCC, while interfacing with Parliament’s Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline.

Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) yesterday said individuals using Facebook are doing so illegally.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.