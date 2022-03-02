I am ready to take on ‘NUP goons’ for 2 years – Mao

DP president Norbert Mao addresses the media, standing next to him is party spokesperson. PHOTO | SHABIBAH NAKIRIGYA

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • Mr Mao added that the one-man army analogy meant everybody was scared and he was the only one who had the courage to take them on.

Democratic Party (DP) president general Norbert Mao has vowed to take on purported National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters for two years until social media is sanitised.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.