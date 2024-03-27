UWEC rolls out conservation program in schools

Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC), formerly known as Zoo, has rolled out a conservation education program in schools to pass out its agenda to the young generation for continuity.

Mr Philip Katabulawo, the outreach officer at UWEC said the program involves visiting schools and communities to disseminate the message of conservation.

“We know that once we start with the young people, we lay a very good foundation for this nation in terms of conservation stewards. This program was first rolled out at St Mary’s College Kisubi where we hosted a wildlife conservation workshop and we are continuing to visit other schools,” he said Tuesday at their offices in Entebbe.

He added that the program will be taken to schools in Kyenjojo, Mbale, Mukono, Wakiso, and Kigezi among others.

“We have earmarked 100 schools with this specific program and we aim to even shoot for more, but when we did our analysis, we realized that to do a good job, we don’t need to stretch ourselves too much, so 100 schools should be good for a start,” Mr Katabulawo noted.

Dr James Musinguzi, the Executive Director of UWEC said: “We have signed a two-year partnership agreement with Newman’s Foods worth Shs48 million and this will help us as we promote the message of Wildlife Conservation across the country. Our message will be packaged in various ways.”

He added that they are working with NEMA, the National Curriculum Development Centre to embed wildlife conservation education within the school curriculum “because UWEC is working as a laboratory and once they learn these things theoretically in class they should be able to come here to the Zoo and learn them practically.’’