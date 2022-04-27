Vaccinated Ugandans not required to wear face masks outdoor– Aceng

Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng Wednesday said fully vaccinated individuals would not be required to wear face masks when they are outdoors provided there are no crowds.

However, the vulnerable or high-risk population, that's, elderly aged 50 years and above and people living with co-morbidities irrespective of age are advised to wear a face mask all times whether they are vaccinated or not.

Additionally, Ms Aceng said wearing of face mask when one is indoors or in closed spaces like public transport, shops, schools and offices, among others where two meter-distancing cannot be observed with other individuals, is required whether one is vaccinated or not.

“While progress has been made in vaccinating the population, only 48 percent of the targeted population aged 18 years and above are fully vaccinated. Moreover, the current positivity rate is quite low with a recording below 2 percent for the last eight weeks,” Ms Aceng told journalists at a Wednesday press briefing in Kampala.

To date, Uganda has registered 164, 118 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 3,596 deaths since the virus outbreak was confirmed in the country in March 2020.

"Furthermore, there is massive drop in the number of admissions at the health facilities. Currently, there are two severely ill Covid-19 patients on admission at Mulago National Referral Hospital, and St. Mary's Hospital, Lacor," the minister said.

According to her, the two patients are not vaccinated.

"The country has sustained low transmission of Covid-19 with a positivity rate of less than 2 percent since February 2022. This is attributed to the early decisive and sustained measures we put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 and the cooperation of all Ugandans to adhere to these measures, including taking up Covid-19 vaccination," she said.

At least 44,734,030 doses of various vaccines have been received in the country through donations and direct procurement by the government, according to the minister.

At total of 15,268, 403 people have so far received the first dose of the vaccine, accounting for 71 percent of the target population of 22 million people.

"While 10,250,742 people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 48 percent of the target population and 59,542 people have received their booster dose," Ms Aceng explained.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that countries can consider adjusting the mandatory requirement of wearing a face mask at all times when the Covid-19 vaccination coverage is at 70 percent of the general population.

Ms Aceng said her Ministry will embark on vaccination of secondary school children to protect them from severe COVID-19 on 9 May 2022.

“The Pfizer vaccine will be deployed to vaccinate this age group. Pfizer is a two dose vaccine, administered four weeks apart,” she added.

Amendments to the travel restrictions

Government has also suspended the requirement for negative PCR test done within 72 hours pre-boarding for all incoming travellers for those who are fully vaccinated.

“Requirement for negative PCR test done within 72 hours for all outbound travellers is suspended with immediate effect for those who are fully vaccinated, except where it is a requirement of the destination country, or the carrier airline,” Ms Aceng explained.

However, all in-bound and outbound travellers will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, except for travellers aged 5 years and below.

Travellers with partial or no vaccination will be required to present a negative PCR test done within 72 hours of travel.