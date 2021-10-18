VIDEOS: Bobi Wine visits Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana at Kigo prison

By Derrick Wandera More by this Author

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has visited remanded MPs, Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) and Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) at Kigo government prison in Wakiso District.

The two legislators were remanded to to prison on several charges including murder, attempted murder and aiding and abetting terrorism in connection to the recent spate of killings in Masaka sub-region where close to 30 people lost their lives.

Bobi Wine was accompanied by Nakawa West MP and party spokesperson, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi and the party Secretary General, Mr David Lewis Rubongoya.

Upon arrival at the prison, they were let through the gate as journalists were blocked.

"Let us first go and see the inmates and when we are done, we shall come and brief you," Mr Ssenyonyi said before they proceeded inside the prison.

“They are alive but they are in pain, especially Hon Ssegirinya who sustained injuries on the foot. He says he was beaten so badly that he blacked out and doesn't remember what they did to him after his arrest. We believe he needs advanced treatment. Hon Ssewanyana was also beaten and still has some pain. Other than that they are alive and strong. As we have seen this is persecution but they continue to stand firm and assert their innocence,” Bobi Wine told journalists as soon as they came out.





