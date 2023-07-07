Vote rigging is treasonous, NRM should never take part- Museveni

President Museveni on Friday congratulated Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party which he described as the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government's ally after their flagbearer was declared winner of Oyam North parliamentary by-election.

UPC flagbearer, Dr Eunice Apio was Thursday night declared the winner of the election in which the UPC camp had accused Mr Museveni’s party of ballot stuffing.

Ms Apio won with 15,718 votes, about 49.12 percent of the total votes cast while her closest contender, Mr Samuel Engola Okello Junior of the ruling National Resistance Movemnet (NRM) polled 15,176, or 47.38 percent.

The Oyam North seat fell vacant following the demise of former State minister for labour, Col (rtd) Charles Engola who was shot dead by his bodyguard at his home in Kampala.

“Congratulations to our allies, the UPC and for the candidate, Eunice Apio, for winning the Oyam by-elections. Congratulations also to the NRM and the candidate Engola Junior because the difference between the two was very small,” Mr Museveni said in a Friday evening statement. If UPC cheated in any way, the NRM will follow the legal channels, According to the president.

Mr Museveni who has been in power since 1986 when he shot his way to State House following a five-year-guerrilla warfare, described the ballot stuffing which his party was accused of in Oyam as treasonous.

“I condemn and demand action against the law-breakers that are said to have ticked the ballots on behalf of the voters. This is treason and no NRM should ever take part in that crime. It is the Opposition that has been doing that around Kampala, with the incompetent NRM officials failing to catch them. If the voters cannot do so genuinely and influence the choice of the candidates and Parties, then how can the people guarantee their future and discipline leaders? This is why the NRM went to the bush. Vote rigging, bribery, violence, lies, etc., must be banished from our elections,”Mr Museveni added.



UPC has been, in recent years, positive and not disruptive and so has DP been. That is why I congratulate them, although I would have preferred the NRM to win. Nevertheless, both the UPC and the DP should pay attention to what I said at Icheme recently.

The sabotage of the UNC by the DP in 1954 and the sabotage of the UNLF in 1980 by both the UPC and the DP, denied Uganda a broad-based political force that could guarantee peace in Uganda, the way Tanu and Afro-Shirazi did in Tanzania. The two of them, again, since 1994 (the CA time), have been trying to sabotage the broad-based NRM but the People of Uganda have rejected their efforts.

Therefore, the surviving UPC and DP members -people like Rwakasisi, John Kawanga, and Joyce Ssebugwawo (KY) – should sensitize their members about the historical mistakes that disadvantaged Uganda.

What would have Uganda lost if the UNC in 1954 or the UNLF in 1980, had remained united? What would have Uganda, East Africa, Africa and even the individual actors (Muteesa, Obote, Amin, Ben Kiwanuka on the Uganda side and elders from Kenya and Tanzania -Mzee Kenyatta, Mwalimu Nyerere, etc.) lost if the East African Federation had been actualized in 1963 as the Declaration of Intent proclaimed? So many lost opportunities and a lot of unnecessary trouble.

The NRM in Oyam and the rest of the Country should concentrate on wealth and get away from the sterile and nonsensical politics of cheap popularity -giving money, attending burials, etc.

In Oyam, I drove for 27kms, from Col. Engola’s home to Icheme and to Otwal, looking at the different sides of the road. I only saw some little patches of Muhogo (cassava) and maize. That is why ate Otwal, I asked the question: “Cente (sente), tye kwene?”- “From where do you get money?”

What has Operation Wealth Creation been doing in that area? No coffee, no fruits, no poultry, no piggery, no dairy and no fish farming. In otherwords, no PDM.

As I told the Oyam People, I am going back in August to get an answer to that question. The chairman, told me about watermelons and soya beans. Those are not part of the activities for PDM. What is the cura (Kibaro)?

I also noticed some irresponsible people encroaching on the wetlands. They must get out. We need the swamps as dero (granary, store of water) for irrigation; not for rice and crops. Crops are for the dry land.

Towards the end of next week, I will make a broadcast on antiterrorism and crime. Stay tuned.