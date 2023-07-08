VP Alupo passes out over 1400 student patriots in Katakwi

Vice President Maj (Rtd) Jessica Alupo has urged schools to revive patriotism clubs as a measure to help instil a sense of love for the country among students.

While presiding over the pass out of 1490 patriots drawn from 17 secondary schools and 2 tertiary institutions within Katakwi District, the vice president said that introducing learners to Patriotism at an early age could help restrain students from involvement in vices like strikes, sectarianism, subversion and alcoholism among others.

“The motivation is being evidenced by the increasing number and this is the right way for the program to take shape,” Alupo said, lauding the teachers for giving the student patriots the motivation to participate in the program. The district put out 1000 Patriots last year.

The Vice President thanked the Katakwi Resident District Commissioner Maj. Godfrey Katamba for ensuring that this particular program is successful.

“When you start grooming young ones against sectarianism, by the time they sit in offices or do their businesses they will continue embracing unity and considering Uganda as a strong starting point without thinking about any cliques. This is all attributed to the clear-headed leadership of President Yoweri Museveni,” Ms Alupo said.

RDC Maj. Godfrey Katamba who was also the chairperson organizing committee of the event, said among the patriots passed out, included senior one and five students drawn from 11 government schools, six private schools, two technical schools, 37 civil servants and 11 teachers.

He commended President Museveni who is the initiator of the Patriotism movement in secondary schools and lauded the vice president for promoting patriotism in the Katakwi District.

The student patriots underwent political education of Uganda, patriotism core values, nation building, national symbols, military drills, and duties of citizens, Uganda's social-economic transformation, HIV/Aids, climate change, effects of corruption, nationalism and pan-africanism among others.

Maj. Sam Emoit, who represented the commissioner of Patriotism clubs in the Office of the President Brig. Gen. Patrick Mwesigye thanked the commander in Chief for having initiated the idea of mindset change through patriotism.