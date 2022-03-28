RDC to schools: Patriotism classes could help reduce student strikes

The Tororo Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Nickson Owole, has directed heads of post-primary education institutions to revive patriotism clubs, as a measure to help instill a sense of love for the country among the students.

While presiding over the pass out of 2,100 patriots drawn from various secondary schools in the district, the RDC noted that introducing learners to Patriotism at an early age could help to restrain students from involvement in violent activities like strikes.

Mr Owole commended heads of schools for introducing learners to patriotism skills and challenged the students to develop a heart of love towards their country.

"A strike in a school is an academic poison and usually learners who participate in organising or leading strikes do not excel in academics. They often become a problem in the society so my prayer is that the skills you have acquired help to mould you into a responsible person who is always conscious of any decision you are about to take" Mr Owole appealed.

He noted that the essence of patriotism is to instill a sense of ownership and develop mindset change, instructing the head of the patriotism secretariat at the district to submit a list of all secondary schools that have not established patriotism clubs.

According to Mr Luke Emurion, the coordinator of patriotism activities in the district, a number of schools did not send their students for the training claiming it was waste of resources and time.

"Dear guest of honor, we wrote letters to every post primary educational institution asking them to send their senior one, two and senior five students for the training including the budget but some of them have not responded to the call and it is not the first time, so we cannot force them," he explained.

He disclosed that most of the government-aided institutions responded unlike private owned institutions, adding that this year's training has had more female students than their male counterparts.