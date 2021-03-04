Wanyoto wants court to nullify rival’s election as Mbale City MP

By Fred Wambede More by this Author

Ms Lydia Wanyoto, a former candidate for the Mbale City woman MP seat, has petitioned the High Court in Mbale to nullify the election of her rival, Ms Connie Galiwango.

Ms Wanyoto, who was contesting on the NRM ticket and is also the chairperson for the party’s women league, lost to her rival by 10,000 votes.

Electoral Commission (EC) results indicate that Ms Galiwango, who contested as an Independent candidate after losing the NRM primaries, garnered 40,729 (53.28 per cent) votes while Ms Wanyoto got 25,276 (33.06 per cent) votes in the January 14 General Election.

Ms Wanyoto refused to concede, saying the electoral process was marred by widespread voting fraud allegedly orchestrated by Ms Galiwango and her agents.

Ms Wanyoto’s lawyers lodged the petition at the High Court on Tuesday.

Ms Galiwanyo is sued together with the EC as the first respondent.

“We have lodged Honourable Lydia Wanyoto’s petition against the recently concluded Woman MP elections for Mbale City. We have listed various grounds but the key among those are undue influence by the second respondent, Connie Galiwango, during the electoral process,” Mr Eddie Nagulo, one of Ms Wanyoto’s lawyers, said.

Mr Nagulo said they have submitted 123 affidavits of voters, and those of electoral officials, who were allegedly victims of voter bribery, violence and intimidation.

“The electoral process was hijacked and it was full of vote bribery, ballot stuffing, beating up supporters and agents of Ms Wanyoto,” he said.

Mr Silas Mugabi, another lawyer, said the court should nullify the election because they did not reflect the will of the people.

“We want to have a legitimate process conducted in a fair manner where all candidates are free to exercise themselves, free from electoral malpractice,” he said.

Ms Wanyoto also alleged that in some polling stations, including at Green Pastures SS in Industrial City Division, Magezi Hostel areas in northern City division, Kisenyi (A-M) in northern city division, there were cases of ballot stuffing and multiple voting.

Ms Galawango said she will respond to the petition when she receives the court notice.

Ms Frieda Mugabe, Ms Galiwango’s personal assistant, dismissed the allegations of vote rigging and violence during the elections.

