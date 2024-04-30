Watch out for conmen hanging around court- magistrate

Buganda Road Court Chief magistrate Ronald Kayizzi has cautioned court clients against dealing with people he described as conmen who hang around courts and extort money using judicial officials’ names.

Kayizzi sounded the warning on Monday after he reportedly got information that some people, using his name, asked for Shs8 million from the relatives of libel suspects being procured in his court in order to secure for them bail.

The suspects are Naphitali Asiimwe, his wife Judith Asiimwe and Godfrey Ssemata who are accused of spreading malicious information against the Bukasa - Muyenga LC11 chairperson Hajji Yasin Omar.

The magistrate, however, informed relatives of the suspects that his office does not charge money in exchange for justice.

Asiimwe, Judith and Ssemata are said to have spread information that Omar was involved in the death of Assimwe’s four-year-old son in Kanyogoga zone in Makindye Division, Kampala.