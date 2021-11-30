Water scarcity fuels teen pregnancies in Tororo 

Residents at one of the water sources in Osukuru Sub-county in Tororo District. PHOTO / JOSEPH OMOLLO

By  JOSEPH OMOLLO

What you need to know:

  • Authorities say girls are impregnated on their way to fetch water, while women are beaten for returning home late.

Residents and local leaders in Kayoro Sub-county in Tororo District have attributed the rising cases of teenage pregnancies and gender-based violence (GBV) to water shortage.

