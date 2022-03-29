We groomed Among, Tayebwa for leadership, says FDC

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has congratulated Anita Among and Thomas Tayebwa upon their elevation to Speaker of Parliament and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi near Kampala yesterday, FDC deputy spokesperson John Kikonyogo said they had groomed the duo, who are former party members, for leadership positions.

“… to many Ugandans it [election of Among and Tayebwa] is a surprise, but to some of us who have been in the party, it not a surprise because when we were starting this party, we wanted to start the party, which would not only go to power but we deliberately trained our members to be leaders in Uganda at time T,” he explained.

Mr Kikonyogo pledged FDC party support to the two leaders of the Legislature.

‘’I want to ask Hon Among and Hon Tayebwa that FDC will not stop them from coming to our headquarters to borrow the books we wrote about how to run Uganda and Parliament, which we have in plenty here,” he said.

Mr Kikonyogo noted that although the two are no longer members of the FDC, he urged them to continue carrying the party flag high.

He said that as the party which exercises democracy, they cannot stop members who want to leave the party but they endeavour to groom and train others to keep the party strong.

Emulating Oulanyah

He advised them to emulate deceased Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, saying he often put the interests of the people over those of his party, NRM.

Mr Kikonyogo said in memory of Oulanyah, and former Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, Parliament should work to ensure that the health sector budget is increased so as to invest in Uganda’s healthcare system. Both Oulanyah and Mutebile died from abroad where they had been taken for treatment.

In the same way, the FDC deputy spokesperson asked Ms Among and Mr Tayebwa to spearhead the fight for human rights.

“Hon Tayebwa was one of our youth and he knows how our rights were fringed on as Opposition. He should fight for human rights,” Mr Kikonyogo said.

Background