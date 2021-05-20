We have to restore public confidence in Parliament, says Oulanyah

By ESTHER OLUKA More by this Author

This morning, at about 10.55am, Mr Jacob Oulanyah, former Speaker of the 10th Parliament, was sworn in as the Omoro County Member of Parliament (MP).

Shortly after taking oath, Mr Oulanyah engaged the media on the sidelines to discuss different issues including the Speakership race.

“I was elected as MP for Omoro County for the next five years and that journey starts today. Anything else is a bonus,” he partly said.

He added, “However, if you are to ask me, my honest assessment is that the next five years of Parliament should not be like the last term. There are things we must change whether I’m Speaker or not. We have to restore public confidence in this institution. This is the only Parliament where it is jeered at because of the way we are doing business. This coming Parliament must focus on debating issues of national interest, perfecting service delivery to the people and restoration of good relationships with other agencies of government,” he said.

For his constituents in Omoro County, Mr Oulanyah promises to effect some changes as well.

“Today, another five year journey as MP begins; one in which we must achieve a few things, including focusing on achieving the standard of education, improving health care and boosting Agriculture. I also hope to achieve social economic transformation for my people. There are also some irrigation schemes I want to start in strategic areas to help communities.”

On a regional level, Mr Oulanyah has promised to specifically improve the road infrastructure.

“For example, if you look at the roads that come from Zombo to the border; when it rains for three days nobody moves. That has to be fixed. (Also) the road that comes from Yumbe to Koboko has to be repaired. Road repairs will have connectivity to the region,” he emphasised.

The elections for Speaker and Deputy are slated for May 24 and Mr Oulanyah will be competing for the position against Ms Rebecca Kadaga (Kamuli Woman MP) who has been serving as Speaker of Parliament since 2011. She’s seeking re-election.

Yesterday, Mr Oulanyah cleared out items from the office of Deputy Speaker emphasising that he is leaving it for the next person. He served as Deputy Speaker in the 10th and 9th Parliament.

