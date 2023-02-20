We need special budget for climate change – Kasaija

Finance minister Matia Kasaija has warned that the country is heading to tougher times if the government does not put aside a special budget for climate change mitigation.

Uganda is currently experiencing an epic rise in the heat wave, with the scorching sun withering crops across the country.

“It has not been normal to budget [on climate change]. This phenomenon is new. We have been using mainly grants or donated money for climate change. We have not been collecting money [tax] to use for climate change,” he said.

The minister made the remarks during a meeting that brought together directors of climate finance in the national treasuries and ministries of finance and climate change from the East Africa region at Kigo, Kampala, last Friday.

The two-day session kick-started a regional dialogue on climate finance access and mobilisation for enhanced regional climate action.

Mr Kasaija said climate change is real and deadly. “Our people are doing things ignorantly and they damage the environment. The first money, if donated, will be to educate the population. People must conserve the environment,” he added.

Ms Dagmar Zwebe, the Country Representative of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), said climate change does not know borders.

She said GGGI is, for example, supporting projects of solar irrigation. “If you have the traditional form of irrigation with diesel, it’s very polluting, so by removing the diesel and using the sun, Uganda will have fewer emissions moving forward,” Ms Zwebe said.

Mr Ladislaus K. Leonidas, the principal environment and natural resources officer of the East Africa Community, said the region receives $2.5 billion from international public finance sources, far below the required $21.18 billion required to implement partner states’ updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

UK donor aid representative Benjamin Smith said climate finance needs to be based on climate adaptation priorities.