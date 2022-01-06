We’re barred from investigating Kakwenza’s case- UHRC

Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) on Thursday said they are barred by the Constitution from investigating cases before court, such as that of detained novelist, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.
Rukirabashaija, 33, was arrested on December 28, 2021 on charges of offensive communication after he allegedly posted a series of belittling, derogatory and abusive tweets about President Museveni and his son, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba (Commander of Land Forces).

