Kakwenza: Museveni’s grandchildren want their inheritance

Currently when one talks about active generations in Uganda, you have about four distinct groups. The people born in the 1960s who are now in their early 60s. Then you have the 1970s who are now in their 50s. The 1980s babies are in their 40s and mid 30s and lastly the kids of the 90s who are in late 20s and early 30s.

In an ideal situation, the 60s generation is winding down in most aspects especially in the work life sphere. Children are done with school and have moved on. These ones generally play it safe especially when it comes to respecting political authority.

The 70s generation is beginning the last leg in that direction. They are mellowing and are slowly easing out; accepting the things they can’t change and tolerating many things that they previously would rebel against.

The 80s generation are vibrant and full of energy, making things move and shake. They still have ambition to change the world and are in the middle of most of the work life in the country. They are cautious and very calculative looking out for their next career move and opportunity.

Then you have the 90s generations. This is the group born after President Yoweri Museveni took over power and promised a fundamental change. They are young, energetic, courageous often violent, restless, impatient, and full of effrontery.

This group was born during a time when the world was undergoing very definitive changes like it had not happened in the lasts 100 or so years. There was globalization and liberalization. The emphasis on human freedoms and democracy coupled with the advancement in internet and communication technology plus global satellite television opened up the world and brought it closer in a sense.

The biggest game changer came with social media and the hand held smart phone with all its applications.

Most of the generations from 1960 to the early 80s witnessed a world where authoritarianism was taken very seriously. The Idi Amin era of the 70s in particular had a great impact on these generations. When the President or the government warned of grave consequences for contrary behaviour which could include suspicion of dealing with ‘anti-government agents,’ they acted. They kidnapped and killed in broad daylight.

The children of that age and before it learnt to take government seriously and knew that one could disappear without a trace if the government so wished. They have many examples of parents, relatives, and neighbours with real tales to tell. When the NRM government came to power it halted the activities of political parties trading that off with a liberalized press where all could voice their opinion like never before. It all happened in an atmosphere of economic progress and prosperity like was not seen before.

The 90s was a decade of hope as Uganda was moving from almost zero in a stagnated and war torn economy. Almost every step was a huge success. There was hope with infrastructural development, industrialization, and greater investment in agriculture. A culture of open debate and criticism was born in the traditional media. It spilt over into social media and spread like wild fire because in that sphere everything is left to self-censorship.

It is in this atmosphere of promise that the children of the 90s found themselves. Now many years after being in power, the NRM has started contradicting itself. It is looking like the governments that overstayed in power that it criticized before. Same applies to the corrupt ones, the abusers of human rights and saboteurs of democratization especially the holding of shambolic elections.

The children born in the 90s viewed this as an affront on the promise of their future. The corruption and nepotism means that many of them do not find work easy to come by and there is no sign of the government changing its ways for better or of being replaced in the near future.

The result has been a growing army of angry young people. The only difference between the young people of the 60s and the 70s and those of the 80s and 90s is that the later do not have a practical feel of Uganda’s turbulent history. Many of them do not relate with the stories of government brutality as a norm and not an exception.

This, coupled with the fact that they now have the unrestricted avenue in social media, to vent their anger, they are going to be a force to reckon with in that sense.

The end of 2021 saw the arrest and imprisonment of a young lawyer and author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija (33). Kakwenza has been in trouble before for his book The Greedy Barbarian which he followed up with another stinger titled The Banana Republic. They all point at the ruling government. Kakwenza, like he had not had enough then took to social media where he keeps especially the first family on a tight leash calling them epithets whenever he feels aggrieved. This has earned him time behind the prison gate often returning with a limp and wincing in pain.

Knowing this young man it is probably not going to be his last time. He is one of the grand children of the Museveni era that was promised freedom and prosperity but now stares at almost an empty plate.

The chutzpah that belies the anger of the Kakwenzas and most young people on social media is a sign of their frustration and the belief that they have been short changed. They are like the grand children who are looking at their inheritance being squandered right in front of them.

The challenge for Museveni and those who come after him is that the 90s generations and beyond will not be easy to intimidate or appease by simply showing them Uganda’s turbulent history.

Museveni and those who come after him have the choice of creating a turbulent history of their own for the young and restless 90s generation to live through and learn to be fearful like most of the generations that lived before them.

The other sensible option is to deliver on their promise of 1986; change Uganda fundamentally. This will be a herculean task that may mean Museveni leaving power like he had promised when he came into town 36, yes 36 years ago. It will not be easy.