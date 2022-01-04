Prime

Kakwenza: Museveni’s grandchildren want their inheritance

Author: Nicholas Sengoba. PHOTO/FILE

By  Nicholas Sengoba

  • He is one of the grand children of the Museveni era that was promised freedom and prosperity but now stares at almost an empty plate.

Currently when one talks about active generations in Uganda, you have about four  distinct groups. The people born in the 1960s who are now in their early 60s. Then you have the 1970s who are now in their 50s. The 1980s babies are in their 40s and mid 30s and lastly the kids of the 90s who are in late 20s and early 30s.

