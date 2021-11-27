Prime

We’re fast-tracking Oil Pipeline Bill, Nankabirwa tells private sector

Energy minister Ms Ruth Nankabirwa (R) and Uganda's High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr Richard Kabonero (L) at the opening of the Tanzania-Uganda Oil and Gas Symposium at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Center in Dar-es Salaam on November 27. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  Frederic Musisi

What you need to know:

  • Once passed by parliament into law and assented to by the President, the bill is expected to kick-start the oil pipeline development and construction-related activities.

Energy minister, Ruth Nankabirwa has reassured Ugandan and Tanzanian private sector players that government is working around the clock with Parliament to pass the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Bill that provides for enabling legal and working framework for the proposed export oil pipeline.

