We will not be intimidated by threats to cut aid – Kaziimba 

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Steven Kaziimba Mugalu, has said God will bless Ugandans with alternative sources of finances when foreign aid is withdrawn following the enactment of the Anti-Gay Law.

Archbishop Kaziimba’s remarks come at a time when several western countries have threatened to withdraw support to Uganda including financing HIV/Aids-related activities, after President Museveni assented to the Anti- Homosexuality Act, 2023.

While officiating the closing ceremony of the Father’s Union conference at the Uganda Martyrs Anglican Site yesterday, Archbishop Kaziimba said God will always make way for Uganda to thrive.

“He cannot forsake us. He will never leave us. When we are suffering, God will stand with us,” he said, adding, “One thing you must have is to have something to do and God will bless it. Be it business or farming.”

He commended the President for appending his signature on the contentious Bill, saying it would protect Biblical and Ugandan values and protect children from several threats that surround them.

“It will protect our values because these people keep adding on the genders. What they consider to be human rights is not, because children can be molested or raped,” Dr Kaziimba.said.

He commended the eastern cluster for the preparations for the Martyrs’ Day celebrations but urged them to keep the zeal until the end of the fete.

The chairperson of the eastern cluster of Diocese, Rev Samuel Egesa, encouraged the faithful to turn up in big numbers and be part of Martyrs’ Day celebrations tomorrow.