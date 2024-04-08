Weatherman explains cause of Entebbe airport flash flood

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) has linked the Saturday flash flood reported in Entebbe to a downpour that lasted around four hours.

“Today, Entebbe received rain up to 106.8 millimetres -the highest maximum fall (highest millimetre recorded in a single day). The other was observed at Iganga S.S. at 77.3mm on March 5, Bulindi Farm in Hoima District had 76.4mm on March 25 and Serere station at 68.1mm on March 26, 2024,” UNMA said on Saturday.

The floods reportedly affected the Entebbe International Airport terminal, which the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority said had been worked on.

The incident also left some people, especially social media users, questioning the quality of the construction works. This happened two days after floods in Butaleja District reportedly caused loss of life, displacement of people and destruction of property and crops worth millions of shillings.

The reports from Entebbe and Butaleja followed an April 3 forecast by UNMA. In a statement signed by the UNMA acting Executive Director, Dr Bob Alex Ogwang, there is an increased likelihood of flash floods, water-borne diseases, crop pests and animal diseases this month.

In the forecast, UNMA indicated there would be increased volumes of rainfall (above-normal amounts), a situation that would enable increased crop production and regeneration of pasture.

“The month of March was generally characterised with the onset of the seasonal rainfall and later followed by dry spells during the second and third weeks over most parts of the country,” UNMA said in a statement.

“The month of April is generally characterised by peak seasonal rainfall for the March, April, and May (MAM) season. It is always associated with thunderstorms and lightning over most parts of the country. Overall, during April 2024, most parts of the country are expected to experience enhanced (above-normal) rainfall,” the agency added.

Advisory

In their advisory, the weather experts called for soil and water conservation practices such as having waterways, trenches, stone bands, contour trenches, diversion channels and grass bands to minimise the impact from soil erosion and water logging.