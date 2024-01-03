Kampala floods: Here are some possible solutions

In a blog post from June 2022, the World Bank stated that flooding was among the leading

climatic threats to people’s livelihoods with 1.81 billion people affected by flood risks.

Currently, Uganda’s capital is struggling with a steadily increasing environmental disaster of flash floods, especially during the rainy season, a problem which was previously thought to be a reserve for the areas of Bwaise, and Kalerwe because of their proximity to places like

the Lubigi Swamp. The effects of floods are now far-reaching, even in the upscale suburbs of Kampala.



Today, floods are relentlessly wreaking havoc in the city. The roads in our capital city become impassable when it rains, not because drainage doesn’t exist, but for reasons yet to be properly analysed by the city’s technical team. Houses, big and small businesses alike

have been significantly damaged.

Whenever it rains in Kampala, social media is always awash with disturbing video clips of valuable property, and people being carried away by rainwater runoffs, in the capital city!

Of course, the flooding problem is an extremely pressing issue that the government should attend to, as soon as possible, by embracing all potential forms of solutions.

The biggest causes of flash floods in Kampala are the mishandling of drainage systems in addition to them being insufficient. Our drainage channels get so overwhelmed by large volumes of rainwater runoff, plastics; polythene bags and bottles which block the waterways,

leaving the excess water with no option but to flood the streets.

Besides the usual construction of larger culverts, the government should also consider investing in alternative forms of water management that are natural and even cheaper, as discussed below.

Putting up bioswales along streets. Bioswales are channels designed to concentrate and convey water runoff, they are vegetated with flood-tolerant vegetation, and channelled depressions that collect large water masses from impervious surfaces like streets, parking

lots, etc.

They control rainwater runoff, by increasing infiltration along streets.



Government should also invest in the creation of water basins or squares to retain the excess water in Kampala. Water squares refer to public spaces that are designed to flood safely, and during dry seasons, they can be used for sports activities, leisure, and many

other functions.

The government needs to enforce more strict land use regulations, with heavy penalties set for those that may breach them. In the name of development, wetlands and forests have been destroyed, to construct industries, homes, and many other structures.

This has also led to the reduction in natural drainage systems, hence increased flash floods in the capital city.

Irrespective of the fact that there is a very high population today straining the city’s drainage systems, there should be no construction, whatsoever, allowed to take place in wetlands and

flood-prone areas.

The authorities, like KCCA, should invest in regular cleaning of drains; removing non-flushable waste that may clog the drains, and regular collection of rubbish around the city.

Poor waste management, like disposing rubbish in water channels, leads to the blockage of drainage systems, thus contributing to the high flood risks in the city.

Government needs to tirelessly carry out public awareness; reminding the citizens about responsible waste disposal to mitigate the blockage of drainage systems. It is also of great importance to teach the public about flood preparedness as that would help to reduce the

losses registered during the flash floods since they will be more prepared for the floods.

Lastly, the government through responsible authorities should promote the message of planting trees and preserving natural waterways. This will help contribute to the natural drainage of our city.