West Ankole bishop airlifted to Nakasero hospital
What you need to know:
- Mr Bright Niwaha, the West Ankole Diocesan information officer said Bishop Twinomujuni was in critical condition before he was airlifted to Kampala after he got complications in the chest and the stomach.
The bishop of West Ankole Diocese Johnson Twinomujuni was on Thursday evening airlifted to Nakasero Hospital in Kampala for medical attention after he reportedly fell sick in Bweranyangi, Bushenyi District.
Mr Bright Niwaha, the West Ankole Diocesan information officer said Bishop Twinomujuni was in critical condition before he was airlifted to Kampala after he got complications in the chest and the stomach.
"But the information we are getting from Nakasero Hospital in Kampala is that our beloved Bishop is getting better," said Mr Niweha told this reporter Thursday night.
The West Ankole Diocesan secretary said Bishop Twinomujuni was first taken to Mbarara medical care but later airlifted from Kakyeka stadium and taken to Kampala for better medical attention.
"He was not in critical conditions as per say because you know West Ankole has a lot of people in Kampala and when they heard that the bishop was sick they organised for his airlifting to Nakasero for medical attention. He was complaining of stomach and chest pain," he said.
He added: "We were in touch with some members of Parliament like Annet Katusiime Mugisha (Bushenyi district Woman MP) and Gen Kahinda Otafiire (Ruhinda County in Mitooma) who arranged for his transportation and he is in good condition as I talk."
According West Ankole head of laity, Mr Wills Bashaasha initial tests done at Nakasero “don't show cause for alarm.”
“He is now in a very stable state. He is not in ICU as some media are speculating," Mr Bashaasha tweeted.